BHEL Surges with Record Order Inflows and Strong Revenue Growth

Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), the state-owned engineering tycoon, announced a substantial 19% rise in revenue, reaching Rs 27,350 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25.

The company celebrated its highest-ever order inflows for the year, summing up to a striking Rs 92,534 crore, thus elevating its total order book to Rs 1,95,922 crore by the year's end.

BHEL continues its dominance in the power sector, procuring orders worth Rs 81,349 crore. It also bagged industrial segment orders amounting to Rs 11,185 crore, showcasing its extensive market reach. The firm commissioned/synchronized 8.1 GW of thermal power, maintaining efficiency in operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)