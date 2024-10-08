Bus Routes May Face Crisis: Plea for Grace Period in Calcutta High Court

A prominent bus association figure has petitioned the Calcutta High Court, requesting a grace period for 15-year-old buses on a city route, citing substantial financial setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic. This plea comes as bus numbers dwindle alarmingly.

Tapan Banerjee, General Secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicate and a 15-year-old stage carriage owner, emphasized that the situation could worsen if the transport department fails to address their grievances. Banerjee has taken legal action after previous appeals to the government did not yield the desired results.

The current scenario presents a significant challenge for private bus operators across various districts, as the number of operational buses has significantly decreased over the years. The 2009 directive restricting commercial vehicles over 15 years in Kolkata's Metropolitan Area remains a fundamental concern amid rising fuel prices and static fare structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)