Left Menu

Bus Routes May Face Crisis: Plea for Grace Period in Calcutta High Court

A bus association leader has approached the Calcutta High Court seeking a two-year extension for 15-year-old buses in Kolkata, citing financial losses from the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid declining bus numbers and unchanged fares since 2018, bus operators urge a grace period as a last effort to continue operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2024 11:42 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 10:50 IST
Bus Routes May Face Crisis: Plea for Grace Period in Calcutta High Court
Delhi High Court decision
  • Country:
  • India

A prominent bus association figure has petitioned the Calcutta High Court, requesting a grace period for 15-year-old buses on a city route, citing substantial financial setbacks during the COVID-19 pandemic. This plea comes as bus numbers dwindle alarmingly.

Tapan Banerjee, General Secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicate and a 15-year-old stage carriage owner, emphasized that the situation could worsen if the transport department fails to address their grievances. Banerjee has taken legal action after previous appeals to the government did not yield the desired results.

The current scenario presents a significant challenge for private bus operators across various districts, as the number of operational buses has significantly decreased over the years. The 2009 directive restricting commercial vehicles over 15 years in Kolkata's Metropolitan Area remains a fundamental concern amid rising fuel prices and static fare structures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

Escalating Tensions: Middle East Conflict Intensifies

 Global
2
Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

Showdown in Sao Paulo: High-Stakes Mayoral Race

 Global
3
Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

Asian Stocks Surge Amid U.S. Economic Optimism

 Global
4
Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threat

Florida Braces for Largest Evacuation Since 2017 Amid Hurricane Milton Threa...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024