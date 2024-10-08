Gallery DTALE ARCHIST: A Global Hub for Creativity and Exploration

Gallery DTALE ARCHIST, located in Bangalore, India, represents a new horizon in contemporary art, design, and technology. Envisioned as a space where ideas flow freely, this 3000 square foot venue stands as a minimalist, white cube conducive to exploration and imagination. Bose Krishnamachari, an acclaimed artist and curator, has undertaken the role of Artistic Director, lending his expertise to the gallery's creation.

The foundation of ARCHIST rests on the principle of embracing and engaging with avant-garde inventions. It serves as a converging point for artists, architects, scientists, and designers who actively converse with today's pressing issues. The gallery prides itself on fostering various perspectives, supporting the creative industries, and honoring artisans past and present. Sustainability and spatial fluidity are celebrated, facilitating enriched experiences and heightened awareness of life's interconnectedness.

The gallery's inaugural exhibition, ARCHISTS I, spans from October 4, 2024, to November 16, 2024, opening with an exclusive preview. This exhibition, eschewing any central theme, features a diverse lineup of artists, designers, and architects. Among them are Astha Butail, Harisha Chennangod, Pooja Iranna, Prajakta Potnis, Samira Rathod, and Shailesh B R, each contributing their unique interdisciplinary perspectives.

