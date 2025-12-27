Historic Win: England Breaks 18-Match Losing Streak in Australia with Impressive Ashes Test Victory

In a remarkable turnaround, England triumphed over Australia in the fourth Ashes Test, ending an 18-match winless streak in Australia. The victory came after a gripping two-day contest at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, providing redemption for England after losing the first three matches.

The match was notable for being the first series in 129 years to feature multiple two-day Tests. England's victory, achieved by reaching a target of 175 runs, was celebrated by their passionate 'Barmy Army' supporters. Following the crucial win, captain Ben Stokes praised the team's bravery and determination.

England's bowlers, including player of the match Josh Tongue who took 5-45, shone under challenging conditions. The outcome, however, raised concerns about pitch preparation, with Cricket Australia considering more involvement in the future. Despite the lively MCG atmosphere, the abbreviated Test raised questions about its commercial implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)