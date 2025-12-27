Left Menu

Supreme Court Quashes Conviction: Couple Marries Amidst Legal Battle

The Supreme Court has overturned a rape conviction after the parties involved, who were in a consensual relationship, married each other. The court noted the situation was previously mischaracterized due to misunderstanding, leading to criminal charges. The verdict allows the man to have his conviction, sentence, and related penalties lifted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a surprising turn of events, the Supreme Court has annulled a conviction in a rape case, following the marriage of the accused and the complainant. The decision pivots on the court's recognition that a consensual relationship was mistakenly deemed criminal due to a misunderstanding.

Justices B V Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma deliberated on the case, observing potential for reconciliation. Their judgment emphasized the couple's eventual marriage as a pivotal development that reshaped the court's understanding and led to quashing of the conviction.

The apex court invoked Article 142 of the Indian Constitution to deliver justice by nullifying the criminal complaint, highlighting the voluntary nature of the relationship initially undermined by alleged false promises of marriage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

