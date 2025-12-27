Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

Union Minister Nityanand Rai inaugurated multi-story housing facilities and a new sports complex in Puducherry as part of the Smart City Mission.

The project, aimed at providing affordable housing to economically disadvantaged groups, benefited 220 sanitary workers. The tenements equipped with necessary facilities mark a significant improvement in living conditions for the recipients.

A new sports complex was also unveiled, accommodating 4,500 spectators and providing facilities for schools and the public. The events were attended by notable officials, emphasizing the government's commitment to improving infrastructure in the region.

