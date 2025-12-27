Left Menu

Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

Union Minister Nityanand Rai inaugurated multi-storied housing and a mini sports stadium under the Puducherry Smart City Mission. The tenements provide affordable housing for 220 sanitary workers, while the stadium offers modern facilities for students and the public. Several key officials attended the inauguration ceremonies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:35 IST
The project, aimed at providing affordable housing to economically disadvantaged groups, benefited 220 sanitary workers. The tenements equipped with necessary facilities mark a significant improvement in living conditions for the recipients.

A new sports complex was also unveiled, accommodating 4,500 spectators and providing facilities for schools and the public. The events were attended by notable officials, emphasizing the government's commitment to improving infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

