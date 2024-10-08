Airline Cancellations Raise Concerns Amid Middle East Tensions
International airlines have suspended flights to the Middle East due to escalating tensions. Numerous airlines, including Air France, KLM, and Delta, have canceled or delayed services to destinations like Tel Aviv, Beirut, and Iran, citing safety concerns and regional conflicts as key reasons for these actions.
The move sees a diverse range of carriers adjusting their schedules. The Franco-Dutch airline group Air France-KLM has extended flight suspensions, with Air France halting its Paris-Tel Aviv route until mid-October and KLM suspending Tel Aviv services until at least the end of the year. Additionally, low-cost units such as Transavia have taken cautious steps, canceling services until March 2025.
This precautionary approach is echoed by several other airlines. U.S. carrier Delta and British Airways, part of the IAG group, have similarly halted flights to Tel Aviv, while Emirates, Lufthansa, and regional carriers extended suspensions amid mounting regional conflicts. With safety at the forefront, global airlines continue to monitor the volatile situation closely.
(With inputs from agencies.)
