Terrier Cyber Quest 2024: Bridging Tech Expertise with National Security

The Terrier Cyber Quest 2024, as part of the Territorial Army's Platinum Jubilee, concluded successfully in New Delhi, featuring drone races, cybersecurity challenges, and deepfake solutions. This prestigious event brought together top industry and government bodies, showcasing technological prowess and fostering innovation in emerging cybersecurity domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2024 12:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2024 12:02 IST
Lieutenant General N. S. Raja Subramani, PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS), Honours Winners of Terrier Cyber Quest 2024 at Awards Ceremony. Image Credit: ANI
In New Delhi, the Territorial Army concluded its Platinum Jubilee with the Terrier Cyber Quest 2024, celebrated in concert with CyberPeace. Running from October 2 to 5, the event spanned three venues and encompassed thrilling tracks such as AeroQuest, a drone race testing aerial skills, Capture the Flag with cybersecurity challenges, and DataThon for crafting solutions against deepfakes.

The event attracted thousands of participants from over 100 academic and industry institutions including Google, KPMG, IITs, and others, reflecting the importance of cross-sector collaboration. It emphasized the Territorial Army's aim to harness civilian and military technical expertise to fortify India's cybersecurity infrastructure and innovation.

Lt. Gen. N. S. Raja Subramani, as chief guest, inaugurated the Territorial Army Innovation Cell, heralding a commitment to advancing technologies like AI, drones, and Quantum. He acknowledged the participants' innovation and the event's significant role in bridging military-civilian expertise and bolstering national security.

