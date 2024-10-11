Left Menu

Red Sea Tensions Surge: Houthi Militants Target Tanker with Missiles & Drones

A Liberia-flagged tanker, the Olympic Spirit, was targeted with missiles and drones by Iran-aligned Houthi militants in the Red Sea. The attack occurred southwest of Yemen's port of Hodeidah. Despite minor damage and technical issues, the vessel remains seaworthy and is continuing its journey.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-10-2024 00:27 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 00:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Liberia-flagged tanker, known as the Olympic Spirit, was the target of a missile and drone attack in the Red Sea, as confirmed by British maritime security officials. The assault, claimed by Iran-aligned Houthi militants, occurred approximately 73 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Hodeidah port.

The tanker, which was on route from Saudi Arabia's Jeddah to Muscat, Oman, sustained damage to its starboard side and bridge. Maritime security firm Ambrey reported that the projectiles caused only minor damage, and no casualties or fires were reported by the vessel's captain or crew.

The Houthi movement later stated the attack involved 11 ballistic missiles and two drones. This incident is part of a series of attacks the Houthis have allegedly launched on global shipping as an expression of solidarity over the conflict in Gaza involving Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

