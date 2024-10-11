OYO Strengthens Leadership Team with Strategic Appointments

OYO, in its preparations for an upcoming IPO, has announced significant updates to its leadership team. The company named Sonal Sinha as Chief Operating Officer (COO) International and Rachit Srivastava as COO for OYO Vacation Homes in Europe.

In addition, Shashank Jain steps into the role of Head of Technology & Online Revenue, and Pankhuri Sakhuja will lead German home listings business Traum and flex-space business Innov8. Ashish Bajpai has been promoted to Head of Revenue & Global OTA.

OYO Founder & Group CEO Ritesh Agarwal congratulated the appointees, emphasizing the company's focus on agility and decisive action to navigate market dynamics. Meanwhile, OYO's Global COO and Chief Product Officer, Abhinav Sinha, will move into an advisory role by January 2025, and OYO Europe President Ayush Mathur intends to start his own business.

(With inputs from agencies.)