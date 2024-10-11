Left Menu

Metal Stocks Surge as China Announces Major Fiscal Stimulus

Metal stocks experienced significant gains on stock exchanges following China's announcement of a USD 283 billion fiscal stimulus to bolster its economy. Major players like National Aluminium Company, NMDC, and SAIL saw notable stock price increases. The BSE metal index also saw a 1.81% rise amidst this rally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 13:46 IST
Metal Stocks Surge as China Announces Major Fiscal Stimulus
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable turn of events on Friday, metal stocks surged on stock exchanges following reports of China's massive USD 283 billion fiscal stimulus designed to revitalize its economy.

National Aluminium Company led the charge with a 3.45% rise, followed by NMDC at 2.81%, and SAIL at 2.42%. Other notable gains included Hindalco Industries at 2.33% and Jindal Steel at 2.06% on the BSE.

The announcement has driven the BSE metal index up by 1.81%, marking a third consecutive session of gains, as Chinese authorities prepare to inject funds into real estate and infrastructure, which are expected to benefit from the stimulus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024