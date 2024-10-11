Metal Stocks Surge as China Announces Major Fiscal Stimulus

In a remarkable turn of events on Friday, metal stocks surged on stock exchanges following reports of China's massive USD 283 billion fiscal stimulus designed to revitalize its economy.

National Aluminium Company led the charge with a 3.45% rise, followed by NMDC at 2.81%, and SAIL at 2.42%. Other notable gains included Hindalco Industries at 2.33% and Jindal Steel at 2.06% on the BSE.

The announcement has driven the BSE metal index up by 1.81%, marking a third consecutive session of gains, as Chinese authorities prepare to inject funds into real estate and infrastructure, which are expected to benefit from the stimulus.

(With inputs from agencies.)