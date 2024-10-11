Workshop Validates Zambia’s Green Supplement for Sustainable Value Chains under AfCFTA

A two-day validation workshop on the Green Supplement to Zambia’s National African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Strategy was held from October 8 to 9, 2024, in Lusaka. The workshop aimed to develop sustainable and climate-resilient value chains in the cotton and wood sectors, both of which are essential to Zambia’s export strategy under the AfCFTA.

Importance of Sustainable Development

Mr. Simmy Chapula, Director of Coordination and Delivery at the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry (MCTI), emphasized the significance of greening these sectors for their long-term competitiveness and growth. “We will explore innovative solutions from sustainable farming practices to eco-friendly manufacturing and the use of renewable energy that can help us reduce our carbon footprint and build resilience against climate change,” he stated while representing Ms. Lillian Saili Bwalya, the Permanent Secretary of MCTI.

Mr. Mzwanele Mfunwa, Acting Chief of the ECA Sub-Regional Office for Southern Africa (SRO-SA), delivered welcoming remarks highlighting the ECA’s goal of integrating green and climate-conscious policies into AfCFTA implementation strategies. He mentioned the need for member states, including Zambia, to consider sustainable dimensions in trade policy, industrial policy, and infrastructure development to leverage opportunities arising from the global transition towards a green economy.

Mr. Souleymane Abdallah, an Economic Affairs Officer at the ECA’s Africa Trade Policy Centre (ATPC), outlined the workshop's objectives. He explained that the Green Supplement is designed to provide strategies and actions for developing green value chains for exports to African markets. The strategy also includes measures for climate adaptation and promoting green growth transitions aligned with national development priorities.

The workshop brought together various stakeholders, including representatives from MCTI, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Agriculture, the Zambia Revenue Authority, the Cotton Development Trust, the Cotton Board of Zambia, the German Development Agency (GIZ), and several educational institutions, to analyze and provide recommendations on the Cotton and Textiles Value Chain and the Wood Value Chain Strategies presented by ECA Consultant Dr. Samuel Bwalya.

The recommendations generated during the workshop will be incorporated into the National AfCFTA Implementation Strategies as Green Supplements, aligning with Zambia’s national priorities. The discussions enhanced understanding of challenges and opportunities in developing green value chains, particularly in the cotton and textiles, and wood and wood products sectors.

In their closing remarks, representatives from MCTI and the ECA reaffirmed their commitment to implementing Zambia’s National AfCFTA strategy and highlighted the strong partnership between the UNECA and MCTI. Ms. Bineswaree Bolaky, Economic Affairs Officer at the ECA, noted that the Green Supplement would be finalized by the end of the year after integrating stakeholder inputs from the workshop.

This workshop is part of a broader technical assistance initiative implemented by the UNECA in collaboration with the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), funded by the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA). The initiative aims to identify green value chain opportunities and climate adaptation needs across 19 African countries and five regions, including Zambia. By prioritizing sustainable practices, Zambia aims to enhance its competitiveness under the AfCFTA while contributing positively to the environment.