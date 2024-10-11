Navi Mumbai Airport Ready for Take-off and Turmoil

In a display of political readiness and infrastructural achievement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared the state's ruling alliance ambitious to 'flight and fight.' This followed a successful test landing of an IAF aircraft at the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Bolstered by the BJP's victory in Haryana, Shinde expressed confidence in a similar electoral performance in Maharashtra, where elections loom. The landing at Navi Mumbai Airport serves as a symbolic leap forward, with the government aiming for full commercial operations by March 2025.

Development at the airport, a keystone in the Mahayuti government's agenda, continues amid opposition criticisms. The project underscores the strategic collaboration between the Adani Group and governmental entities, with its completion promising to reduce congestion at Mumbai Airport and boost regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)