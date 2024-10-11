Navi Mumbai Airport Ready for Take-off and Turmoil
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leads a coalition ready for political maneuvering as the IAF C295 successfully lands at Navi Mumbai's under-construction airport. This marks a pivotal milestone as the state anticipates elections and the airport edges closer to operational status by next year.
- Country:
- India
In a display of political readiness and infrastructural achievement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared the state's ruling alliance ambitious to 'flight and fight.' This followed a successful test landing of an IAF aircraft at the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport.
Bolstered by the BJP's victory in Haryana, Shinde expressed confidence in a similar electoral performance in Maharashtra, where elections loom. The landing at Navi Mumbai Airport serves as a symbolic leap forward, with the government aiming for full commercial operations by March 2025.
Development at the airport, a keystone in the Mahayuti government's agenda, continues amid opposition criticisms. The project underscores the strategic collaboration between the Adani Group and governmental entities, with its completion promising to reduce congestion at Mumbai Airport and boost regional connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
