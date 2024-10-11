Left Menu

Navi Mumbai Airport Ready for Take-off and Turmoil

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde leads a coalition ready for political maneuvering as the IAF C295 successfully lands at Navi Mumbai's under-construction airport. This marks a pivotal milestone as the state anticipates elections and the airport edges closer to operational status by next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:15 IST
Navi Mumbai Airport Ready for Take-off and Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of political readiness and infrastructural achievement, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared the state's ruling alliance ambitious to 'flight and fight.' This followed a successful test landing of an IAF aircraft at the under-construction Navi Mumbai International Airport.

Bolstered by the BJP's victory in Haryana, Shinde expressed confidence in a similar electoral performance in Maharashtra, where elections loom. The landing at Navi Mumbai Airport serves as a symbolic leap forward, with the government aiming for full commercial operations by March 2025.

Development at the airport, a keystone in the Mahayuti government's agenda, continues amid opposition criticisms. The project underscores the strategic collaboration between the Adani Group and governmental entities, with its completion promising to reduce congestion at Mumbai Airport and boost regional connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024