Technical Snags Disrupt Delhi Metro Commute on Yellow and Blue Lines

Delhi Metro operations on the Yellow and Blue Lines were disrupted due to a technical snag and a man on the tracks, causing delays. Large crowds were stranded as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) worked to resolve the issues. Social media confirmed delayed services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-10-2024 20:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 20:44 IST
Delhi Metro passengers experienced significant disruption on Friday evening due to a technical snag on the Yellow Line, according to officials. Efforts are underway to resolve the problem.

Affected commuters were stranded at Patel Chowk Metro Station, with many leaving the train to find alternative routes. The Yellow Line links Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram. The DMRC confirmed delays between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate stations via social media, while other lines operated normally.

In a separate incident, services on the Blue Line were briefly delayed when a man was found on the tracks at Tagore Garden Metro Station, causing a 10 to 15-minute interruption. The Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.

