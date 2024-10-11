Technical Snags Disrupt Delhi Metro Commute on Yellow and Blue Lines

Delhi Metro passengers experienced significant disruption on Friday evening due to a technical snag on the Yellow Line, according to officials. Efforts are underway to resolve the problem.

Affected commuters were stranded at Patel Chowk Metro Station, with many leaving the train to find alternative routes. The Yellow Line links Samaypur Badli in Delhi to Millennium City Centre in Gurugram. The DMRC confirmed delays between Rajiv Chowk and Kashmere Gate stations via social media, while other lines operated normally.

In a separate incident, services on the Blue Line were briefly delayed when a man was found on the tracks at Tagore Garden Metro Station, causing a 10 to 15-minute interruption. The Blue Line connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre.

(With inputs from agencies.)