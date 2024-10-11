Tragic Collision: Two Motorcyclists Killed in SUV Accident

In a tragic accident on Friday, an SUV crashed into two motorcycles, resulting in the death of two riders, police reported.

The accident unfolded in the Alapur police station jurisdiction, where Bablu, aged 34, and Satyabhan, aged 31, were struck from behind by a Bolero SUV in Daharpur.

Bablu died on the spot, while Satyabhan succumbed to injuries during treatment. A third person, Mahipal, remains in critical condition. Authorities have sent the deceased for autopsy and are investigating the incident, according to SHO Rakesh Singh Chauhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)