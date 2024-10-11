Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Two Motorcyclists Killed in SUV Accident

Two motorcyclists, Bablu and Satyabhan, were killed in a tragic accident when an SUV hit their motorcycles. The incident occurred in Alapur. Police have started a probe and sent the bodies for post-mortem. One passenger, Mahipal, remains critically injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budaun | Updated: 11-10-2024 23:14 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 23:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident on Friday, an SUV crashed into two motorcycles, resulting in the death of two riders, police reported.

The accident unfolded in the Alapur police station jurisdiction, where Bablu, aged 34, and Satyabhan, aged 31, were struck from behind by a Bolero SUV in Daharpur.

Bablu died on the spot, while Satyabhan succumbed to injuries during treatment. A third person, Mahipal, remains in critical condition. Authorities have sent the deceased for autopsy and are investigating the incident, according to SHO Rakesh Singh Chauhan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

