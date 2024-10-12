Left Menu

Financial Giants Propel S&P 500 And Dow To New Heights

The S&P 500 and Dow reached record highs driven by financial stocks soaring after banks like JPMorgan Chase reported robust earnings. Data on inflation suggests a potential Federal Reserve rate cut, supporting market confidence. Meanwhile, inflation readings were moderate, contributing to a positive economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 01:32 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 01:32 IST
Financial Giants Propel S&P 500 And Dow To New Heights

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved new record highs on Friday, primarily due to surging financial stocks following strong quarterly earnings reports from leading banks. JPMorgan Chase led the charge with a significant uptick in its shares after reporting higher-than-expected third-quarter profits and a raised annual interest income forecast.

Wells Fargo and BlackRock also contributed to market gains, with Wells Fargo boosting its stocks having surpassed analysts' profit expectations and BlackRock hitting a record high in assets under management for the third consecutive quarter. These developments resulted in the S&P 500 Financials index becoming the largest points contributor to the benchmark's rise.

Market analysts, including Evan Brown from UBS Asset Management, suggest that strong financial sector performance indicates a healthy economy and sets a positive tone for earnings releases in other industries. Concurrently, the Producer Price Index remained unchanged for September, reinforcing market expectations of moderated inflation, which has bolstered confidence in a forthcoming Federal Reserve rate cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024