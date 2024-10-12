Financial Giants Propel S&P 500 And Dow To New Heights
The S&P 500 and Dow reached record highs driven by financial stocks soaring after banks like JPMorgan Chase reported robust earnings. Data on inflation suggests a potential Federal Reserve rate cut, supporting market confidence. Meanwhile, inflation readings were moderate, contributing to a positive economic outlook.
The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average achieved new record highs on Friday, primarily due to surging financial stocks following strong quarterly earnings reports from leading banks. JPMorgan Chase led the charge with a significant uptick in its shares after reporting higher-than-expected third-quarter profits and a raised annual interest income forecast.
Wells Fargo and BlackRock also contributed to market gains, with Wells Fargo boosting its stocks having surpassed analysts' profit expectations and BlackRock hitting a record high in assets under management for the third consecutive quarter. These developments resulted in the S&P 500 Financials index becoming the largest points contributor to the benchmark's rise.
Market analysts, including Evan Brown from UBS Asset Management, suggest that strong financial sector performance indicates a healthy economy and sets a positive tone for earnings releases in other industries. Concurrently, the Producer Price Index remained unchanged for September, reinforcing market expectations of moderated inflation, which has bolstered confidence in a forthcoming Federal Reserve rate cut.
