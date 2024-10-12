Boeing's Turbulent Phase: Job Cuts, Delays, and Financial Strain

Boeing is set to cut 17,000 jobs, accounting for 10% of its global workforce, as delays in the 777X jet delivery loom. The move comes after a labor strike affected production, resulting in $5 billion losses in the third quarter, announced by CEO Kelly Ortberg.

The strategic repositioning includes significant workforce reduction, with roles across executives and employees affected. Boeing's struggle with cash flow continues, requiring potential fund-raising efforts estimated between $10 billion and $15 billion to stabilize ratings amidst ongoing safety concerns.

Resolving the strike and addressing safety issues are critical as Boeing faces a court hearing over fraud charges and explores financial securities sale options. The aerospace giant's future hinges on strategic decisions and union negotiations to regain stability.

