Tragedy at Goa Nightclub: Assam Mourns Loss Amidst Safety Concerns

The bodies of three Assamese workers who died in a Goa nightclub fire returned to their home districts, Cachar and Dhemaji. The blaze claimed 25 lives, reportedly due to a cylinder blast or possibly fireworks. The tragedy highlighted poor employment conditions in Assam, prompting migration.

The bodies of three Assamese individuals who tragically perished in a Goa nightclub fire were returned to their respective homes in Cachar and Dhemaji districts. The victims, all employed at the packed Arpora venue, died after a raging inferno engulfed the club late Sunday night, claiming 25 lives and injuring six others.

The victims, Manojit Mal, Rahul Tanti, and Diganta Patir, were working as cooks when the fire erupted. Officials reported that a cylinder blast might have sparked the blaze, although eyewitnesses cited fireworks as the likely cause. The Astonishingly poor safety protocols have come under scrutiny amidst the tragedy.

This heartbreaking event also highlights the dire employment situation in Assam, pushing many, like these three men, to seek work elsewhere. The tea gardens of Barak Valley, providing little stability or opportunity, forced Mal and Tanti to migrate, while Patir's family grappled with unemployment in drought-ridden Dhemaji.

