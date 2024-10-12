Federal Boost: Andhra and Rajasthan Receive Significant Rural Grants

The Union Government, in a strategic move to bolster rural infrastructure, has released the first installment of the Fifteenth Finance Commission grants for the fiscal year 2024-25 to Rural Local Bodies in Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan, as confirmed by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj in a statement on Saturday.

Andhra Pradesh has been allotted a substantial sum, with untied grants of Rs 395.5091 crores and tied grants amounting to Rs 593.2639 crores. These funds will cater to the needs of 9 District Panchayats, 615 Block Panchayats, and 12,853 Gram Panchayats across the state. Meanwhile, Rajasthan has secured Rs 507.1177 crores in untied and Rs 760.6769 crores in tied grants, aimed at supporting 22 District Panchayats, 287 Block Panchayats, and 9,068 Gram Panchayats.

The untied grants enable Panchayats to address local needs encompassing 29 subjects like agriculture and education, while tied grants focus on sanitation and water management. The Ministries of Panchayati Raj and Jal Shakti advocate for these grants, reinforcing Panchayats' role in delivering essential services and fostering grassroots leadership, in alignment with Mahatma Gandhi's vision of 'Gram Swaraj'.

(With inputs from agencies.)