Adani Tops Wealth Charts with Unprecedented Rise in Forbes 2024

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has topped the Forbes India Rich List 2024, with a net worth increase of USD 48 billion. This growth surpasses the combined gains of Mukesh Ambani and Savitri Jindal, solidifying Adani's standing in India's wealth hierarchy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 20:16 IST
Gautam Adani, Chairman and Founder, Adani Group (Image: X/@gautam_adani). Image Credit: ANI
In a seismic shift on the financial landscape, Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, has emerged as the top wealth gainer according to the Forbes India Rich List 2024. His net worth soared by an unprecedented USD 48 billion, pushing his total wealth to USD 116 billion, the highest recorded gain for any Indian in a single year.

This meteoric rise overshadowed the combined wealth increase of his closest contenders, including Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani and OP Jindal Group Chairperson Emeritus Savitri Jindal, who are the next top names on the list. Ambani, the second biggest gainer, added USD 27.5 billion to his fortune in 2024, securing his position at USD 119.5 billion. Despite retaining the top spot, Ambani's lead over Adani has narrowed to a mere USD 3.5 billion margin.

Meanwhile, Savitri Jindal surpassed Shiv Nadar, becoming the third wealthiest Indian with a USD 19.7 billion gain. As India's richest woman and a Hisar MLA, her ascent further intensified the competitive financial arena. Sunil Mittal and Dilip Shanghvi rounded out the top five wealth gainers, achieving substantial gains of USD 13.9 billion and USD 13.4 billion respectively, according to Forbes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

