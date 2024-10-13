Mumbai Central Train Derailment Disrupts Western Railway

Two coaches of an empty local train derailed at Mumbai Central on Sunday while entering a car shed, causing disruptions on the Western Railway. Officials confirmed no injuries occurred in the incident, as the train was not carrying passengers at the time.

The derailment blocked the slow track towards Dadar, affecting suburban services. Despite the blockage, trains are being rerouted to the fast line between Churchgate and Mumbai Central to maintain operations.

Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek stated that efforts are underway to rerail the coaches and restore normal services as soon as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)