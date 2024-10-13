Left Menu

Mumbai Central Train Derailment Disrupts Western Railway

A train derailment occurred at Mumbai Central as two empty coaches went off the track while entering a car shed, significantly impacting Western Railway operations. No injuries were reported, but suburban services towards Dadar were blocked. Efforts are ongoing to restore normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-10-2024 14:35 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 14:35 IST
Mumbai Central Train Derailment Disrupts Western Railway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two coaches of an empty local train derailed at Mumbai Central on Sunday while entering a car shed, causing disruptions on the Western Railway. Officials confirmed no injuries occurred in the incident, as the train was not carrying passengers at the time.

The derailment blocked the slow track towards Dadar, affecting suburban services. Despite the blockage, trains are being rerouted to the fast line between Churchgate and Mumbai Central to maintain operations.

Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek stated that efforts are underway to rerail the coaches and restore normal services as soon as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024