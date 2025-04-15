Left Menu

IRS CIO's Resignation Marks New Era of Change Amid Efficiency Overhaul

Rajiv Uppal, CIO at the IRS, announces resignation effective April 28. His departure coincides with Trump's administration and Elon Musk's efficiency efforts to reduce IRS staff. The transition raises concerns about revenue impact during the tax-filing season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2025 02:47 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 02:47 IST
Rajiv Uppal, the Chief Information Officer at the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), has announced his resignation effective April 28, as revealed in an email to staff obtained by Reuters. This pivotal career move occurs a day before the April 15 tax-filing deadline for most U.S. taxpayers, a critical period for the IRS.

Uppal's role was critical in overseeing the development and enhancement of the IRS's computer and IT systems. His resignation aligns with President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk's administration, which is focused on downsizing the federal bureaucracy, including the IRS. Efforts by Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to streamline operations have included gaining access to IRS databases since February.

Economic analysts and ex-IRS officials caution that initiating extensive cuts amid the tax season may lead to decreased tax revenue for the government. While Kaschit Pandya, the Chief Technology Officer, is expected to assume a greater leadership role, the IRS, the White House, and DOGE have not responded to inquiries regarding the changes or Uppal's resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

