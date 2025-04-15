Lebanon's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Navigating Disarmament and Border Security

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized on Monday that the disarmament of Hezbollah, a significant militant group, will be achieved through negotiation rather than force as part of a comprehensive national defense strategy. Aoun reiterated that the Lebanese government is committed to ensuring that weapons remain solely in the hands of the state. In a statement made during an interview with Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera, Aoun confirmed ongoing 'bilateral dialogue' between his office and Hezbollah to discuss the implementation of this policy.

Lebanon has faced pressure from the United States to expedite Hezbollah's disarmament, but fears of a potential civil conflict loom within the country. "Civil peace is a red line for me," Aoun asserted, highlighting his former experience as Lebanese army commander. The military, he noted, is actively engaged in dismantling illegal military facilities and confiscating weapons as per the ceasefire agreement concluding the recent conflict with Israel.

In parallel, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam initiated talks with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Damascus, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between Lebanon and Syria. The discussions centered on the March 28 Saudi-brokered agreement focusing on demarcating land and sea borders and enhancing border security. Additionally, Lebanon sought information on Lebanese nationals disappeared or imprisoned in Syria during its historical military presence in Lebanon, while Syria raised concerns about its citizens detained in Lebanese prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)