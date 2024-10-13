Punjab Farmers Protest Delayed Paddy Procurement, Block Roads and Railways
Punjab farmers staged widespread protests, blocking roads and railways, over delayed paddy procurement during the Kharif marketing season. They demanded immediate action from the government to smooth out procurement processes. The protests impacted transport, as police redirected traffic and farmers pressed for government accountability.
Punjab farmers on Sunday escalated their protest against delayed paddy procurement by blocking roads and railways across the state. This large-scale demonstration, under the call of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), disrupted transportation, causing significant inconvenience to commuters.
BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) reported blocking 17 railway locations, from Batala to Mandiala, while major road blockades occurred in Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur among others. Despite government assurances, farmers claim persistent procurement issues in the grain markets.
The farmers, supported by rice millers and commission agents, demanded swift action to alleviate space issues in storage facilities and enhance procurement efficiency. Punjab's Chief Minister pledged to discuss these concerns with the Union consumer affairs minister in hopes of resolution.
