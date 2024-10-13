Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Motorcycle Riders in Rajasthan

In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, two motorcycle riders lost their lives in a collision with a pickup van in Rajasthan's Sirohi district.

According to Kailash Nagar SHO Kanaram Sirvi, the accident took place in Devnagar when the tent-material-loaded pickup struck the motorcycle. The victims, identified as Dinesh Rebari, 20, and Nimbaram Rebari, 18, died on the spot.

Police have seized both vehicles and registered a case against the driver of the pickup van, as investigations continue into the cause of the crash.

(With inputs from agencies.)