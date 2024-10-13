Tragic Collision Claims Lives of Two Motorcycle Riders in Rajasthan
Two young motorcycle riders died after a collision with a pickup van in Sirohi district, Rajasthan. The accident occurred when the van, carrying tent materials, hit the bike, resulting in the deaths of Dinesh Rebari and Nimbaram Rebari. Authorities have registered a case against the van driver.
In a tragic incident on Sunday morning, two motorcycle riders lost their lives in a collision with a pickup van in Rajasthan's Sirohi district.
According to Kailash Nagar SHO Kanaram Sirvi, the accident took place in Devnagar when the tent-material-loaded pickup struck the motorcycle. The victims, identified as Dinesh Rebari, 20, and Nimbaram Rebari, 18, died on the spot.
Police have seized both vehicles and registered a case against the driver of the pickup van, as investigations continue into the cause of the crash.
(With inputs from agencies.)
