Jammu and Kashmir Police Enhance Crime Branch and Emergency Response Systems

On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir's Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, visited the Crime Branch headquarters, assessing the department's operational functions. The inspection included a comprehensive review meeting with key officers like Inspector General of Police, Crime Branch and Security, Sujit Kumar, and DIG Crime Branch Abdul Qayoom, highlighting case resolutions in 2025.

The DGP praised the accomplishments of the Crime Branch, emphasizing the need for further efficiency in resolving cases and complaints. Notable officers, including DSPs Vishal Sharma and Albeena Malik, and Inspectors Ashwani Kumar and Gurnam Choudhary, were commended for their outstanding contributions.

Additionally, Inspector General of Police (Jammu Zone) Bhim Sen Tuti evaluated the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) at District Police Lines and PCR Jammu. Emphasis was placed on reducing response times and enhancing emergency call systems through GPS tracking and technical readiness for ERSS-2.0 deployment.

(With inputs from agencies.)