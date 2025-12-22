Assailants Attack Police Check Post in Northwest Pakistan
On Sunday night, a police check post in northwest Pakistan was attacked by unknown assailants, injuring three people, including two policemen. The incident took place at the Qazi Talab check post in Hangu district. The injured were taken to DHQ Hospital, and police engaged in a firefight with the attackers.
Late on Sunday night, unknown assailants launched an attack on a police check post in northwest Pakistan, leaving three individuals injured, officials reported. The attack targeted the Qazi Talab check post under the jurisdiction of the City Police Station in Hangu district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Among the injured were police constables Ali Raza and Sabir, as well as the local mosque's imam, Farman. All victims were promptly transferred to the DHQ Hospital for medical attention following the incident.
Police forces swiftly arrived at the scene post-incident and engaged in a shootout with the armed assailants. Authorities continue to investigate the motives behind this attack.
