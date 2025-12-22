Dramatic Police Encounter: Cattle Smugglers Arrested Amid Gunfire

A police operation turned intense as an encounter with suspected cattle smugglers unfolded late Sunday night in Salempur, Uttar Pradesh. Authorities intercepted a Tata Magic vehicle carrying three cattle heads, prompting the occupants to open fire at the police.

Retaliatory measures by the police resulted in an exchange of gunfire, injuring Bholu Yadav, 26, with a bullet to his right leg. While Yadav was admitted to the hospital, two accomplices were apprehended on the scene, police have confirmed.

According to Additional Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Singh, a case has been filed under relevant sections, including the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and the Arms Act. The suspects have been subjected to judicial custody following the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)