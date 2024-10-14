India's Residential Real Estate Soars: A 17% Surge in Sales

India's residential real estate market has experienced significant growth, with sales rising by 17% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2024, according to a report by JLL, a leading real estate firm.

JLL's data reveals that the surge has been particularly notable in the premium and luxury segments, with increases of 107% and 96% year-on-year, respectively. This is attributed to shifting lifestyle preferences among buyers and noticeable demand for high-value projects post-pandemic.

Bengaluru and Mumbai emerged as key players, accounting for 44% of sales from January to September 2024. The report also highlights an 8% growth in Q3 sales, emphasizing the robust confidence in early-stage projects and steady capital value increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)