Left Menu

India's Residential Real Estate Soars: A 17% Surge in Sales

India's residential real estate market witnessed a 17% year-on-year increase in sales during the first nine months of 2024. Premium and luxury segments experienced substantial growth, with cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai leading the surge. The strong sales momentum reflects revived buyer confidence and rising housing demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 10:13 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 10:13 IST
India's Residential Real Estate Soars: A 17% Surge in Sales
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India's residential real estate market has experienced significant growth, with sales rising by 17% year-on-year in the first nine months of 2024, according to a report by JLL, a leading real estate firm.

JLL's data reveals that the surge has been particularly notable in the premium and luxury segments, with increases of 107% and 96% year-on-year, respectively. This is attributed to shifting lifestyle preferences among buyers and noticeable demand for high-value projects post-pandemic.

Bengaluru and Mumbai emerged as key players, accounting for 44% of sales from January to September 2024. The report also highlights an 8% growth in Q3 sales, emphasizing the robust confidence in early-stage projects and steady capital value increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024