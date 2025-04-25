Left Menu

Bologna Makes Historic Return to Coppa Italia Final After 51 Years

Bologna advanced to the Coppa Italia final with a 2–1 win over Empoli, culminating in a decisive 5–1 aggregate triumph. They will face AC Milan in May at the Stadio Olimpico, marking Bologna’s first final appearance in 51 years since their 1974 victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-04-2025 03:21 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 03:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Bologna has secured a spot in the Coppa Italia final with a decisive 2–1 win over Empoli, clinching a 5–1 aggregate victory. This historic achievement marks their first final appearance since 1974. Giovanni Fabbian's early goal set the tone, extending Bologna's aggregate lead.

Empoli responded in the 33rd minute when Viktor Kovalenko capitalized on a rebounded effort, but Bologna sealed the match with Thijs Dallinga's late header. Bologna's journey to the final is celebrated by manager Vincenzo Italiano, who dedicates this achievement to the fans.

The final against AC Milan is set for May 14 at the Stadio Olimpico, with expectations high for a memorable performance from Bologna. With a strong fan base expected to cheer them on, the team aims to uphold their dreams, bolstered by their rising self-esteem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

