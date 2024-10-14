Left Menu

ISMA Foundation Unveils Vision with Oceanic Rituals

The ISMA Foundation launched its mission and logo in Mumbai, led by Ma Tulsi Pithadhishwar Sri Sri Tulsiji Maharaj and Smita Thackeray. It aims to perform Mahaarti for Samudra Dev at seafronts, promoting ocean conservation and cultural unity. Esteemed personalities attended the ceremony, underscoring the event's significance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-10-2024 13:17 IST
Smita Thackerayji & Sri Sri Tulsiji Maharaj inaugurate the International Samudra Mahaarti Foundation. Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On October 14, the ISMA Foundation unveiled its mission, vision, and logo in a ceremonial launch in Mumbai. Spearheaded by Ma Tulsi Pithadhishwar Sri Sri Tulsiji Maharaj and noted film producer and social activist, Smita Thackeray, the event coincided with Maharaj's birthday, infusing the occasion with religious significance.

Guided by Tulsiji Maharaj and Smita Thackeray, the International Samudra Mahaarti Foundation sets out on an unprecedented endeavor. The foundation plans to perform Mahaarti rituals for Samudra Dev, the ocean deity, at various coastal locations, marking the first such global initiative. This effort is aimed at emphasizing the vital role of oceans while advocating for their preservation through collective cultural rituals.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ma Tulsi Pithadhishwar Sri Sri Tulsiji Maharaj highlighted the spiritual and environmental goals of the initiative, urging reconnection with nature. Echoing these sentiments, Smita Thackeray reiterated the foundation's objective to unite diverse cultures and religions through shared spiritual traditions to promote ecological sustainability and peace.

A high-profile guest list, including actor Shekhar Suman, actress Roshni Walia, Shadab Sabri, and Kripa Shankar Singh, lent heft to the event, symbolizing unity and a common mission. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI holds no responsibility for its content.)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

