Rongalir Enajori: Celebrating Rongali Bihu's Cultural Unity in Delhi

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal hosted 'Rongalir Enajori' at his official residence to mark Rongali Bihu and the Assamese New Year. The event took place in Delhi with significant political figures and community members from the northeastern regions in attendance.

The celebration highlighted Rongali Bihu as a symbol of cultural unity and tradition. Sonowal emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage while aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed and self-reliant India. The festival underscored the vibrant connection that the Assamese community maintains with their roots, despite being away from home.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta praised the event for fostering harmony and showcasing India's diverse cultures. Similarly, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju commended the cultural synergy between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, stressing its role in reinforcing India's identity through its rich artistic and cultural heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)