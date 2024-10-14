Goa to Enhance Road Safety with AI Surveillance
The Goa government plans to implement AI-powered cameras for traffic monitoring to enhance road safety, revealed Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho. This initiative aims to curb accidents and improve system efficiency by early next year, alongside a temporary halt on issuing new rent-a-car and rent-a-bike licenses.
The Goa government is set to install AI-powered cameras at strategic locations to enhance traffic monitoring and accident prevention, announced Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Monday.
During a function marking Road Safety Week, Godinho revealed that this technology will be operational by early next year, aiding authorities in overseeing the traffic situation and reducing road mishaps.
The transport department has already gathered extensive data on road accidents and plans to collaborate with the police and public works departments to implement these changes. Godinho emphasized the necessity of digital adaptation, stating that app-based bookings for taxis could boost revenue and lower fares. Additionally, the state halted new rent-a-car and rent-a-bike licenses to address safety concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
