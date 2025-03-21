Revolutionizing Road Safety: Delhi's AI-Driven Traffic Enforcer

In a bid to bolster road safety, Delhi has unveiled an innovative solution: a 360-degree rotatable AI-powered 4D radar interceptor. This cutting-edge device is designed to identify traffic violations such as overspeeding, driving without seatbelts, and mobile phone usage while driving.

The interceptor, mounted on police vehicles, automatically issues e-challans for violations, effectively eliminating the need for human intervention. By integrating with the National Informatics Centre, the system ensures rapid enforcement of traffic rules.

This initiative is part of Delhi's move towards Intelligent Traffic Management Systems. The technology promises to enhance road safety, optimize resource allocation, and reduce risks to police personnel, marking a significant step towards smarter traffic enforcement.

