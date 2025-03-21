Revolutionizing Road Safety: Delhi's AI-Driven Traffic Enforcer
Delhi introduces a 360-degree rotatable AI-powered 4D radar interceptor to enhance traffic enforcement, capable of detecting violations like overspeeding and mobile use while driving. This technology reduces manual intervention by generating automated e-challans, improving road safety and resource allocation.
- Country:
- India
In a bid to bolster road safety, Delhi has unveiled an innovative solution: a 360-degree rotatable AI-powered 4D radar interceptor. This cutting-edge device is designed to identify traffic violations such as overspeeding, driving without seatbelts, and mobile phone usage while driving.
The interceptor, mounted on police vehicles, automatically issues e-challans for violations, effectively eliminating the need for human intervention. By integrating with the National Informatics Centre, the system ensures rapid enforcement of traffic rules.
This initiative is part of Delhi's move towards Intelligent Traffic Management Systems. The technology promises to enhance road safety, optimize resource allocation, and reduce risks to police personnel, marking a significant step towards smarter traffic enforcement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Prioritizes Road Safety with Global Road Infratech Summit & Expo 2024
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlights on immediate need for improved road safety measures
DPIIT and Mercedes-Benz India sign MoU to boost manufacturing, road safety, and sustainability
Transforming India's Road Safety: A Call to Action
Deadly Bus Collision in Bolivia Highlights Road Safety Crisis