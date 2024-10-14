Uganda-Turkey Partnership for Modern Railway Project

In a significant step towards infrastructure development, Uganda and Turkey's Yapi Merkezi have inked a deal to construct a 272-kilometer railway line. This development marks a vital collaboration between the two nations in enhancing railway connectivity.

The agreement, formalized on Monday, was signed by Uganda's works ministry permanent secretary, Bageya Waiswa, alongside Yapi Merkezi's vice chairman, Erdem Arioglu. The project underscores a commitment to bolstering transportation infrastructure in the region.

With this partnership, Uganda looks forward to leveraging Turkish expertise in railway construction, aiming to modernize its rail network and improve economic transport efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)