Uganda-Turkey Partnership for Modern Railway Project

Uganda and Turkey's Yapi Merkezi signed a contract to construct a 272-kilometer railway. The agreement, aimed at enhancing transportation infrastructure, was signed by Uganda's works ministry permanent secretary, Bageya Waiswa, and Yapi Merkezi's vice chairman, Erdem Arioglu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:03 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant step towards infrastructure development, Uganda and Turkey's Yapi Merkezi have inked a deal to construct a 272-kilometer railway line. This development marks a vital collaboration between the two nations in enhancing railway connectivity.

The agreement, formalized on Monday, was signed by Uganda's works ministry permanent secretary, Bageya Waiswa, alongside Yapi Merkezi's vice chairman, Erdem Arioglu. The project underscores a commitment to bolstering transportation infrastructure in the region.

With this partnership, Uganda looks forward to leveraging Turkish expertise in railway construction, aiming to modernize its rail network and improve economic transport efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

