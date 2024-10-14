Left Menu

Fusion CX Expands Global Footprint with New Belize Investment

Fusion CX, a Kolkata-based solutions provider, is investing $17-19 million in Belize for global expansion. Founded by Pankaj Dhanuka and Kishore Saraogi, the company employs over 17,000 people worldwide. The investment includes acquiring RCC BPO and establishing a new center, bolstering ties between India and Belize.

14-10-2024
Fusion CX, a customer experience and business process management solutions provider based in Kolkata, is making a significant investment in Belize, aiming to enhance its global operations. With 30 delivery centers across 15 countries, the company plans to invest USD 17-19 million in the Central American country.

The company, established by Pankaj Dhanuka and Kishore Saraogi, has a robust workforce of 8,000-10,000 employees in India and more than 17,000 globally. Fusion CX is undertaking a two-phase expansion in Belize, starting with the acquisition of RCC BPO for USD 10-12 million in March 2024.

The second phase involves building a new center with a 1,500-seat capacity, requiring an additional investment of USD 5-7 million. This development, inaugurated by Prime Minister John Briceno, highlights the growing collaboration between India and Belize, and Fusion CX enhancing services through AI and ML advancements.

