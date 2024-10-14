Left Menu

Surging Food Prices Drive India's Inflation to 5.49% in September

India's CPI-based inflation hit 5.49% in September, up from 3.65% in August, driven by escalating food prices. Rural and urban inflation maintained upward trends, with food inflation notably surging to 9.24%. Housing and electricity costs also increased, although some relief came from lower prices in select food categories.

Updated: 14-10-2024 19:04 IST
Surging Food Prices Drive India's Inflation to 5.49% in September
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In September, India's Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation sharply climbed to 5.49% from 3.65% in August, largely fueled by rising food prices. Inflation rates for rural and urban areas showed persistent pressures, at 5.87% and 5.05%, respectively, underscoring the nation's inflationary challenges.

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) recorded a significant year-on-year increase, with food inflation provisionally at 9.24% for September. Food inflation for rural areas was 9.08% and for urban areas 9.56%, highlighting food prices as a significant burden on households, driven mainly by higher costs in specific food categories.

Additionally, housing inflation increased slightly to 2.78% in September from 2.66% in August. This index, focused solely on the urban sector, reflects increases in rental and related expenses. Electricity inflation also rose to 5.45% from 4.91%, with the All India Electricity Index inching up to 162.5 compared to the prior month's 162.4, marking a rise in utility costs.

While certain food categories like pulses, spices, meat, fish, and sugar saw a decline in inflation rates, offering some relief to consumers, the overall upward trend in food prices presents ongoing challenges. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

