Czech Republic's Nuclear Ambitions: A New Era in Energy

The Czech government took a significant step in its energy strategy on Wednesday by agreeing to a revised financing model to develop two new nuclear power units.

The project, valued at a minimum of $18 billion, involves taking a majority stake from CEZ, a powerful domestic energy firm.

The nation's Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, confirmed that formal contracts with South Korea's KHNP—the designated constructor for the endeavor—will be executed on May 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)