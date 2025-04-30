Czech Republic's Nuclear Ambitions: A New Era in Energy
The Czech government has confirmed an updated financial arrangement for the construction of two new nuclear power units. This $18 billion venture, led by CEZ, will see Prague holding a majority stake. The contracts with South Korea's KHNP, the selected builder, are set to be finalized on May 7.
The Czech government took a significant step in its energy strategy on Wednesday by agreeing to a revised financing model to develop two new nuclear power units.
The project, valued at a minimum of $18 billion, involves taking a majority stake from CEZ, a powerful domestic energy firm.
The nation's Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, confirmed that formal contracts with South Korea's KHNP—the designated constructor for the endeavor—will be executed on May 7.
