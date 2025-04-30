Left Menu

Czech Republic's Nuclear Ambitions: A New Era in Energy

The Czech government has confirmed an updated financial arrangement for the construction of two new nuclear power units. This $18 billion venture, led by CEZ, will see Prague holding a majority stake. The contracts with South Korea's KHNP, the selected builder, are set to be finalized on May 7.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prague | Updated: 30-04-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 19:53 IST
Czech Republic's Nuclear Ambitions: A New Era in Energy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Czechia

The Czech government took a significant step in its energy strategy on Wednesday by agreeing to a revised financing model to develop two new nuclear power units.

The project, valued at a minimum of $18 billion, involves taking a majority stake from CEZ, a powerful domestic energy firm.

The nation's Prime Minister, Petr Fiala, confirmed that formal contracts with South Korea's KHNP—the designated constructor for the endeavor—will be executed on May 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

New York's Groundbreaking School Phone Ban: 'Bell to Bell' Reform

 United States
2
Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

Overcoming Trade Obstacles: South Korea's Challenges

 South Korea
3
Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

Harvard vs. Trump: A Clash Over Civil Rights and Funding

 Global
4
Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

Banxico Boost: $918.4 Million Windfall for Public Debt

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025