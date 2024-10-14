Reliance Industries Sees a Dip in Q2 Profit Amid Sector Challenges
Reliance Industries Ltd reported a 5% decline in net profit for the July-September quarter due to weaker performance in its oil refining and petrochemical segments. The consolidated net profit dropped to Rs 16,563 crore, down from Rs 17,394 crore in the same period last year, despite a slight rise in total income.
Reliance Industries Ltd has announced a 5% fall in net profit for the July-September quarter, reflecting challenges faced in their oil refining and petrochemical businesses.
During this period, the company's consolidated net profit slipped to Rs 16,563 crore, or Rs 24.48 per share, marking a decrease from Rs 17,394 crore, or Rs 25.71 a share, recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year, as per a corporate filing.
Despite these setbacks, Reliance reported a marginal increase in total income, rising to Rs 2.4 lakh crore from Rs 2.38 lakh crore in the same timeframe of 2023.
