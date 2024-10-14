Himachal Youths Find Opportunities Abroad: First Batch Heads to Saudi Arabia
The Himachal Pradesh government’s initiative to secure overseas jobs has borne fruit, with five youths beginning work in Saudi Arabia. Following a MoU with a UAE company, the state aims to place 1,000 candidates annually across various sectors. Mechanisms are in place to monitor worker welfare.
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government's effort to provide overseas employment for its youth is showing success as the first group of five individuals starts work in Saudi Arabia, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced.
An agreement with Dubai-based EFS Facilities Services Group Limited aims to facilitate international job placements for Himachali youths. The MoU follows the Chief Minister's December visit to Dubai.
The initiative will fulfill a significant portion of EFS's staffing needs from Himachal Pradesh, targeting up to 1,000 annual job placements. To support workers abroad, the government is establishing a monitoring mechanism, showcasing its commitment to youth employment and protection.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Flydubai Cancels Dubai-Beirut Flights Amid Regional Tensions
PIA Averts Major Accident in Dubai, Evacuates 172 Passengers Safely Amid Privatization Talks
Young Fans Inspire at ICC’s Cricket4Good Clinic in Dubai
Dubai GDRFA Launches 7th Creative Care Diploma to Boost Innovation Leadership
Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Secures Settlement Over Russia-Retained Jets