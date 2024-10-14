Himachal Youths Find Opportunities Abroad: First Batch Heads to Saudi Arabia

The Himachal Pradesh government's effort to provide overseas employment for its youth is showing success as the first group of five individuals starts work in Saudi Arabia, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu announced.

An agreement with Dubai-based EFS Facilities Services Group Limited aims to facilitate international job placements for Himachali youths. The MoU follows the Chief Minister's December visit to Dubai.

The initiative will fulfill a significant portion of EFS's staffing needs from Himachal Pradesh, targeting up to 1,000 annual job placements. To support workers abroad, the government is establishing a monitoring mechanism, showcasing its commitment to youth employment and protection.

