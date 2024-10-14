AP Chambers and ICC Forge Alliance to Boost State Investments

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has entered into a strategic agreement with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to elevate the state's interests on a national platform and draw in substantial investments.

AP Chambers President P Bhaskar emphasized that the ICC's extensive network, including offices in 30 countries, positions Andhra Pradesh to benefit from enhanced bilateral trade and effective advocacy. Bhaskar outlined that the collaboration enables state-level issues to be addressed more effectively while promoting industry growth through ICC's national engagement.

Additionally, an interactive session featuring former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, ICC President Ameya Prabhu, and Director General Rajeev Singh focused on strengthening MSMEs, underscoring the significance of this partnership.

