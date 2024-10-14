Left Menu

AP Chambers and ICC Forge Alliance to Boost State Investments

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation signed an agreement with the Indian Chamber of Commerce to strengthen state-level interests nationally. This alliance aims to attract investments to Andhra Pradesh while promoting bilateral trade facilitated by ICC's international presence and collaboration with the central government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 14-10-2024 22:12 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 22:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) has entered into a strategic agreement with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) to elevate the state's interests on a national platform and draw in substantial investments.

AP Chambers President P Bhaskar emphasized that the ICC's extensive network, including offices in 30 countries, positions Andhra Pradesh to benefit from enhanced bilateral trade and effective advocacy. Bhaskar outlined that the collaboration enables state-level issues to be addressed more effectively while promoting industry growth through ICC's national engagement.

Additionally, an interactive session featuring former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, ICC President Ameya Prabhu, and Director General Rajeev Singh focused on strengthening MSMEs, underscoring the significance of this partnership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

