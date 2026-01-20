Andhra Pradesh: Vision of a Smart Future in Amaravati

On Tuesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu declared his ambitious vision for Amaravati, promising to develop it into the world's most beautiful city. Speaking at a breakfast session organized by the government alongside the CII, Naidu invited stakeholders to partner in this monumental endeavor.

Naidu highlighted India's demographic strength as a unique advantage amidst global aging trends, asserting that these benefits would last for another 25 to 30 years. He further emphasized the strong leadership provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which, he claims, is bolstering India's growth trajectory.

The chief minister noted that India had moved from being a 'sleeping giant' to a vibrant economy, eliminating the need to convince others of its potential. He encouraged collaboration for the development of Andhra Pradesh, emphasizing the state's business-friendly environment and potential in green energy, driven by ample natural resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)