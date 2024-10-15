Diplomatic Tensions: Norway Reduces Russian Embassy Staff
The Russian embassy in Norway is limiting its consular staff to two diplomats following a demand from the Norwegian authorities. The decision stems from a requirement for staff reductions by October 2024. This move is a continuation of strained relations, following Norway's expulsion of Russian officials last year.
The Russian embassy in Norway has announced a significant reduction in its consular staff, cutting down to just two diplomats due to a demand from the Norwegian authorities. This development, publicized via a statement on Facebook, highlights ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.
According to the embassy's statement, the reduction must be completed by 17th October 2024, leading to a decrease in available consular services. The backdrop to this decision includes Norway's previous expulsion of 15 Russian officials suspected of intelligence activities.
When contacted by Reuters, a spokesperson from the Norwegian foreign ministry chose not to comment on the current situation. The Russian embassy previously criticized Norway's decision as unfriendly, further emphasizing the strained relationship.
