Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions: Norway Reduces Russian Embassy Staff

The Russian embassy in Norway is limiting its consular staff to two diplomats following a demand from the Norwegian authorities. The decision stems from a requirement for staff reductions by October 2024. This move is a continuation of strained relations, following Norway's expulsion of Russian officials last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-10-2024 01:45 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 01:45 IST
Diplomatic Tensions: Norway Reduces Russian Embassy Staff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Russian embassy in Norway has announced a significant reduction in its consular staff, cutting down to just two diplomats due to a demand from the Norwegian authorities. This development, publicized via a statement on Facebook, highlights ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

According to the embassy's statement, the reduction must be completed by 17th October 2024, leading to a decrease in available consular services. The backdrop to this decision includes Norway's previous expulsion of 15 Russian officials suspected of intelligence activities.

When contacted by Reuters, a spokesperson from the Norwegian foreign ministry chose not to comment on the current situation. The Russian embassy previously criticized Norway's decision as unfriendly, further emphasizing the strained relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024