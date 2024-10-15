Diplomatic Tensions: Norway Reduces Russian Embassy Staff

The Russian embassy in Norway has announced a significant reduction in its consular staff, cutting down to just two diplomats due to a demand from the Norwegian authorities. This development, publicized via a statement on Facebook, highlights ongoing diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

According to the embassy's statement, the reduction must be completed by 17th October 2024, leading to a decrease in available consular services. The backdrop to this decision includes Norway's previous expulsion of 15 Russian officials suspected of intelligence activities.

When contacted by Reuters, a spokesperson from the Norwegian foreign ministry chose not to comment on the current situation. The Russian embassy previously criticized Norway's decision as unfriendly, further emphasizing the strained relationship.

(With inputs from agencies.)