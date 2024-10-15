Boeing's Crisis: Labor Strikes, Layoffs, and Looming Downgrades

Acting U.S. Labor Secretary Julie Su traveled to Seattle on Monday to mediate a strike by Boeing machinists that threatens significant layoffs and has alarmed a major airline. With the Labor Department's confirmation, this marks Su's first in-person mediation with affected parties.

The strike by around 33,000 workers began on September 13, with demands for a 40% wage increase and pension restorations. Boeing, grappling with the strike, announced job cuts of 17,000 employees, job reduction plans, and financial strains as it burns cash for a third quarter.

Financial market reactions, along with industry concerns, underscore the crisis, with the company facing imminent credit downgrades. While Boeing managed to maintain $10 billion gross cash, it is expected to raise up to $15 billion by year-end, amidst investor apprehensions about financial risks.

