Trump Administration's Controversies: Immigration to Investment Scrutiny

In a series of escalating disputes, U.S. universities are advising foreign students on how to endure President Donald Trump's immigration policies. These measures have already led to the detainment and deportation of students involved in political protests and those committing minor offenses.

Meanwhile, Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren has raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding investment products by Trump Media. She questions the Securities and Exchange Commission's oversight and calls for transparent handling to avoid political influence.

Amid these developments, President Trump's administration is also looking to cut funding for the bipartisan Social Security Advisory Board and is considering restrictions on Mexican livestock imports due to pest concerns, creating friction in diplomatic and domestic circles.

