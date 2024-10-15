Left Menu

Nvidia's Market Ascent Sparks Global Trading Optimism

European and global markets are abuzz with excitement, driven by record highs on Wall Street. Nvidia attempts to overtake Apple as the world's most valuable company sets a positive tone in Asia and Europe. Corporate earnings and key economic data will influence market trends.

Updated: 15-10-2024 10:23 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 10:00 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The latest surge in the global markets has been set in motion by record highs on Wall Street. Nvidia, the tech giant known for its innovations in artificial intelligence, is once again challenging Apple Inc for the title of the world's most valuable company, rekindling investor excitement worldwide.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei index surpassed the 40,000 mark, setting the stage for European stock markets to continue the upward trend. Overnight, the S&P 500 reached an all-time high, and the Dow Jones index hit 43,000 points, supported by a significant rise in Nvidia's stock and strong corporate earnings signaling robust growth in the tech sector.

Tuesday's market focus includes a series of corporate earnings, highlighted by major banks like Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and Citigroup. Economic indicators such as the European Central Bank's bank lending survey and inflation data will provide further guidance on market directions as traders anticipate the ECB's policy review.

(With inputs from agencies.)

