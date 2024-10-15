Left Menu

Telecom Titans Unite for Satellite License Reforms

Telecom leaders Sunil Bharti Mittal and Mukesh Ambani jointly push for satellite companies to pay license fees and buy airwaves for telecom services. Speaking at the India Mobile Conference, Mittal emphasized the need for satellite firms to comply with the same regulations as legacy telecom companies.

Updated: 15-10-2024 11:54 IST
In a concerted effort to regulate satellite communications, industry giants Sunil Bharti Mittal and Mukesh Ambani have come together. The duo advocates for satellite firms to pay license fees and purchase airwaves, ensuring equal competition with traditional telecom companies.

Addressing the India Mobile Conference, Mittal expressed commitment to extending satellite services to remote areas. He insisted that satellite companies entering urban markets should adhere to existing telecom licensing and regulatory frameworks.

This development follows Reliance Jio's protest against TRAI's recommendation for satellite broadband allocation methods. Global entities like Starlink and Project Kuiper support administrative over auctioned spectrum allocation.

