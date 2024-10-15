Left Menu

SWR Launches Special Deepavali Trains

The South Western Railway is launching special trains from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi to manage increased passenger traffic during the Deepavali festival. Trains will depart from SMVT Bengaluru on October 30 and November 2, 2024. The return trips are scheduled for October 31 and November 3, 2024, with 19 coaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-10-2024 12:37 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:37 IST
SWR Launches Special Deepavali Trains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to high passenger demand during the Deepavali festival, the South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the operation of special trains between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi. The initiative aims to accommodate the surge in travelers.

The Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Express Special is scheduled to depart from the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru at 9.15 pm on October 30 and November 2, 2024. It will reach Kalaburagi by 7.40 am the following morning, passing through key stations such as Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, and Guntakal.

For the return journey, the Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will leave Kalaburagi at 9.35 am on October 31 and November 3, arriving in Bengaluru by 8 pm the same day. The train will feature 19 coaches, covering various classes to cater to diverse passenger needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024