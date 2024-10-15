SWR Launches Special Deepavali Trains

In response to high passenger demand during the Deepavali festival, the South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the operation of special trains between Bengaluru and Kalaburagi. The initiative aims to accommodate the surge in travelers.

The Bengaluru-Kalaburagi Express Special is scheduled to depart from the Sir M Visvesvaraya Terminal in Bengaluru at 9.15 pm on October 30 and November 2, 2024. It will reach Kalaburagi by 7.40 am the following morning, passing through key stations such as Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, and Guntakal.

For the return journey, the Kalaburagi-SMVT Bengaluru Express Special will leave Kalaburagi at 9.35 am on October 31 and November 3, arriving in Bengaluru by 8 pm the same day. The train will feature 19 coaches, covering various classes to cater to diverse passenger needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)