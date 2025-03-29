BBMP Unveils Ambitious Rs 19,930 Crore Budget Under 'Brand Bengaluru'

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) recently presented its 2025-26 budget, significantly boosting its financial plan under the 'Brand Bengaluru' vision to Rs 19,930 crore, a massive 50% increase from the previous year, according to officials.

The budget, spearheaded by BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance) Dr. Harish Kumar K, allocates 65% of funds, approximately Rs 12,952.20 crore, toward development projects. Notably, this is the fifth budget presented without an elected body, with notable figures such as BBMP Administrator S R Umashankar and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath in attendance.

Operating expenses make up 10% of the budget, set at Rs 1,968.70 crore, with further allocations including Rs 1,751.23 crore for establishment costs and Rs 1,400 crore aimed at solid waste management. The BBMP plans to raise significant revenue, including Rs 5,716 crore from property tax and various grants from state and national entities.

