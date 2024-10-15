Left Menu

Pluckk Ventures into Exclusive Partnership with Spencer's Retail

Pluckk, a fresh produce food-tech platform, has partnered exclusively with Spencer's Retail for premium fruits and vegetables. This alliance aims to present fresh produce across Spencer's Fresh Section in multiple cities, enhancing accessibility and consumer experience with ozone-washed, non-GMO, and HACCP-certified products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 12:58 IST
Pluckk Ventures into Exclusive Partnership with Spencer's Retail
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, food-tech company Pluckk has announced an exclusive partnership with Spencer's Retail to expand the reach of its premium produce. This collaboration allows consumers in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur to access Pluckk’s high-quality fruits and vegetables across Spencer's 'Fresh Section'.

Pluckk offers an extensive range of 90 distinct items, ensuring freshness and safety through stringent processes, including the use of certified non-GMO and HACCP-certified methods. This partnership is part of Pluckk's broader strategy to connect farmers directly with consumers, delivering fresh produce to half a million homes monthly.

With a significant annual revenue run rate and a growing customer base, Pluckk is poised to double its presence in the coming year. The company is also focusing on improving user experience through its own app, alongside listing on the Open Network for Digital Commerce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

Cameron Green's Surgery Sidelines Him from India's Tour

 Australia
2
Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

Taiwan's Resilience Against China's Provocations

 Taiwan
3
Key Financial Moves and Milestones

Key Financial Moves and Milestones

 Global
4
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gender Gap in Water Security: A Roadmap for Equality

Powering Food Security: Seychelles Embraces Agrivoltaics to Tackle Climate Challenges

Unlocking Local Finance: The Key to Sustainable Infrastructure in Developing Economies

South Africa Sets Sail to Become a Green Hydrogen Powerhouse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024