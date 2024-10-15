Pluckk Ventures into Exclusive Partnership with Spencer's Retail

In a strategic move, food-tech company Pluckk has announced an exclusive partnership with Spencer's Retail to expand the reach of its premium produce. This collaboration allows consumers in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur to access Pluckk’s high-quality fruits and vegetables across Spencer's 'Fresh Section'.

Pluckk offers an extensive range of 90 distinct items, ensuring freshness and safety through stringent processes, including the use of certified non-GMO and HACCP-certified methods. This partnership is part of Pluckk's broader strategy to connect farmers directly with consumers, delivering fresh produce to half a million homes monthly.

With a significant annual revenue run rate and a growing customer base, Pluckk is poised to double its presence in the coming year. The company is also focusing on improving user experience through its own app, alongside listing on the Open Network for Digital Commerce.

